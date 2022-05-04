Dez Bryant Wants to Make NFL Return, Play for One Playoff Team

Dez Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2020, but the former Cowboys star is apparently still not ready to officially retire from football.

Bryant spoke with TMZ Sports this week and said he wants to return to the league to play on the Cardinals, specifically so he can play with quarterback Kyler Murray.

“Kyler, the coach, I love the swagger over there,” Bryant said. “I just love the guys, especially DeAndre Hopkins, that’s my boy. We real close.”

Hopkins, however, was suspended six games after it was discovered that the wide receiver violated the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Cardinals just traded for Marquise Brown on Thursday night, adding some depth to their receiving corps. He was the Ravens’ best wideout last season, finishing with with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. Arizona also drafted tight end Trey McBride out of Colorado State in the second round of the NFL draft, adding another weapon for Murray

Bryant played in six games in 2020, and he didn’t play in 2018 or ’19 due to injury.

More NFL Coverage:

• Shad Khan Discusses Reasoning for Firing Urban Meyer

• Matt Ryan Opens Up About Falcons’ Pursuit of Deshaun Watson

• Ryan Tannehill Was In ‘Dark Place’ After Titans’ Playoff Loss

• All Cardinals: DeAndre Hopkins Responds to Six-Game Suspension.

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals