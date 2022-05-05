Skip to main content
Magic Johnson Reportedly Joins Bid to Buy the Denver Broncos
Magic Johnson has joined a bid to purchase the Broncos, according to Sportico

The NBA legend is reportedly joining a group led by 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

Denver was put up for sale in February by the Pat Bowlen Trust. Bowlen bought the franchise in 1984, and he owned the team until his death in 2019. The Broncos could be sold for as much as $4 billion, per Sportico

Johnson has plenty of experience in owning professional sports teams. He was one of the investors who purchased the Dodgers in 2012, and he is also the co-owner of the WNBA’s Sparks and MLS’s Los Angeles Football Club.

The Broncos will look to snap a six-year playoff drought in 2022 after finishing last in the AFC. 

