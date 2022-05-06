Skip to main content
NFLPA Releases List of Top Players By Jersey, Merchandise Sales

The NFLPA announced the Top-50 jersey, merchandise and memorabilia sales from March 2021 through Feb. 2022. Tom Brady sits in first place on the list for the fifth time.

The top six players are quarterbacks: Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones and Dak Prescott. The only non-quarterback in the top-10 is 49ers tight end George Kittle who ranked No. 7 in sales. Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert round out the top-10. In total, 21 of the 32 NFL starting quarterbacks made the list. 

There are 12 players who made their list debut, which marks the most newbies named since the NFLPA began releasing the list back in 2014. All five rookie quarterbacks made the list, while Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase ranked highest for any other rookie position. That’s not surprising as Chase was named the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Along with Chase, wide receivers accounted for the second-most position players on the list with 11 total. Running backs followed with nine, then defensive players with five and finally tight ends with four.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt sold the most merchandise out of all defensive players, ranking at No. 12 overall. He jumped 23 spots from last year’s list.

Thanks to all these sales, the NFLPA saw around $2.17 billion in sales, which marks the eighth consecutive year of growth for licensed merchandise.

