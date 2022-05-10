Skip to main content
Ravens RB Mike Davis Loses Jewelry, Special Cleats in Home Robbery, per Report

Ravens running back Mike Davis was robbed of over $100,000 worth of jewelry from his Atlanta home on Wednesday, according to Cobb County police records obtained by ESPN. Davis, who played for the Falcons last season, tweeted on Saturday about the robbery where he showed pictures of what was stolen, including some sentimental cleats dedicated to his father, Michael Oliver, who died of cancer in 2019.

“The devil works hard but I ain’t gone let it ruin me,” Davis said on Twitter. “Some youngins broke into my crib and stole my jewelry. But the most important thing they stole was my cleats with my dad and cancer cause on it. Now that hurts.” 

According to the initial police report obtained by ESPN, Davis was out at dinner Wednesday around 9:50 p.m. when his security system alerted him of two males wearing gray hoodies with the hoods over their heads, masks covering their faces and armed with handguns walking up to his back patio.

Among the items listed as stolen are a diamond necklace with the No. 28, valued at $25,000, and another diamond necklace with “MD,” valued at $25,000 along with two Cartier bracelets, four tennis chains and a Gucci handbag. 

Davis, 29, rushed for 503 yards and three touchdowns in his 17 games for the Falcons in 2021, eight of which he started. He also caught 44 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown. He signed to Baltimore on Tuesday, the team announced. 

