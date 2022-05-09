Skip to main content
NFL

Monday Night Football Doubleheader Announced for Week 2 of 2022 Season

On Monday morning, the NFL announced a Monday Night Football doubleheader slated for Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Derrick Henry and the Titans will head to Buffalo on Sept. 19 to take on Josh Allen and the Bills. The game is slated for a 7:15 p.m. ET kickoff, and will be the first game of the doubleheader.

Game 2 will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, as the Vikings under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will travel to Philadelphia to take on Jalen Hurts, newly-acquired A.J. Brown and the Eagles.

Game 1 between Titans and Bills figures to be an intriguing matchup as Tennessee looks to move forward without the threat of A.J. Brown on the outside. Buffalo will be incorporating All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller into the mix of an already-potent defense.

Meanwhile in Game 2, the Vikings will look to continue to move past a disappointing 2021-22 season that saw them miss the playoffs and lead to their coach Mike Zimmer being fired. Under the offensively-minded O’Connell, can the Vikings reach another level on that side of the football with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins? 

On the other side, can the Eagles untap the potential of quarterback Jalen Hurts with a bonafide number one receiver in A.J. Brown now flanking him on the outside?

There will still be many questions for all four of these teams to answer early in the season, but the Monday Night Football doubleheader is sure to provide early season intrigue with a terrific slate of games.

