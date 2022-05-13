Skip to main content
Bills 2022 Schedule Released: Buffalo’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Bills may have had the most heartbreaking end to their 2021 season this past winter and will look for revenge in 2022. 

Buffalo’s Super Bowl bid came to a crashing halt in January in what turned out to be a significant moment for the entire NFL. The Chiefs won the divisional round via a walk-off touchdown in overtime and the backlash to the Bills not even getting the ball in overtime led to a rule change for this upcoming season.  

The Bills’ top-ranked defense could do nothing against Patrick Mahomes and company but this time around things might be different. The defense also added seven-time All-Pro linebacker Von Miller to its ranks and could be even more formidable this time around. All things considered, they’re once again a favorite to come out of the AFC. 

Here’s who they’ll face during the regular season before they can even think of a Super Bowl appearance:

Full Schedule 

  • Week 1: Thursday, September 8 at Rams 
  • Week 2: Monday, September 19 vs. Titans
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Dolphins 
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Ravens
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Steelers 
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Chiefs 
  • Week 7: Bye Week 
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Packers 
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Jets
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Vikings
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Browns 
  • Week 12: Thursday, November 24 at Lions (Thanksgiving)
  • Week 13: Thursday, December 1 at Patriots
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Jets
  • Week 15: Date TBD vs. Dolphins
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Bears 
  • Week 17: Monday, January 2 at Bengals 
  • Week 18: Date TBD vs. Patriots

Home Games

  • Week 2: Monday, September 19 vs. Titans
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Steelers
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Packers
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Vikings
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Browns
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Jets
  • Week 15: Date TBD vs. Dolphins
  • Week 18: Date TBD vs. Patriots

Away Games 

  • Week 1: Thursday, September 8 at Rams
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Dolphins
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Ravens
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Chiefs
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Jets
  • Week 12: Thursday, November 24 at Lions (Thanksgiving)
  • Week 13: Thursday, December 1 at Patriots
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Bears
  • Week 17: Monday, January 2 at Bengals
