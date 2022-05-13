The Bills may have had the most heartbreaking end to their 2021 season this past winter and will look for revenge in 2022.

Buffalo’s Super Bowl bid came to a crashing halt in January in what turned out to be a significant moment for the entire NFL. The Chiefs won the divisional round via a walk-off touchdown in overtime and the backlash to the Bills not even getting the ball in overtime led to a rule change for this upcoming season.

The Bills’ top-ranked defense could do nothing against Patrick Mahomes and company but this time around things might be different. The defense also added seven-time All-Pro linebacker Von Miller to its ranks and could be even more formidable this time around. All things considered, they’re once again a favorite to come out of the AFC.

Here’s who they’ll face during the regular season before they can even think of a Super Bowl appearance:

Full Schedule

Week 1: Thursday, September 8 at Rams

Week 2: Monday, September 19 vs. Titans

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Dolphins

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Ravens

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Steelers

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Chiefs

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Packers

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Jets

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Vikings

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Browns

Week 12: Thursday, November 24 at Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Thursday, December 1 at Patriots

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Jets

Week 15: Date TBD vs. Dolphins

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Bears

Week 17: Monday, January 2 at Bengals

Week 18: Date TBD vs. Patriots

