Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Bengals 2022 Schedule Released: Cincinnati’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

Fresh off the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years, the Bengals are looking to repeat and build on that success in 2022. To do that, they’ll need to improve greatly in one key area: Keep Joe Burrow upright.

The star quarterback was sacked a league-high 51 times last year, and already had suffered a torn ACL during a battered-and-bruised rookie season. Burrow was hounded by the Rams pass rush during the Super Bowl and suffered a sprained MCL in the process, though did not require surgery this time.

Cincinnati also must improve on a middle-of-the-pack defense that ranked 18th in yards allowed per game (350.8) and 17th in points (22.1). The team used five of its six draft picks this year on defensive players, headlined by three defensive backs: safety Daxton Hill (pick No. 31), cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (No. 60) and safety Tycen Anderson (No. 166).

Here’s a look at the schedule for the defending AFC champs as they look to make another deep run in 2022.

Full Schedule 

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Steelers 
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Cowboys 
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Jets
  • Week 4: Thursday, September 29 vs. Miami 
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Ravens 
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Saints 
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Falcons 
  • Week 8: Monday, October 31 at Browns
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Panthers 
  • Week 10: BYE WEEK 
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Steelers
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Titans 
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Chiefs 
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Browns 
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Buccaneers 
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Patriots
  • Week 17: Monday, January 2 vs. Bills
  • Week 18: Date TBD vs. Ravens
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Home Games  

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Steelers
  • Week 4: Thursday, September 29 vs. Miami
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Falcons
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Panthers
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Chiefs
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Browns
  • Week 17: Monday, January 2 vs. Bills
  • Week 18: TBD vs. Ravens

Away Games  

  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Cowboys
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Jets
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Ravens
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Saints
  • Week 8: Monday, October 31 at Browns
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Steelers
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Titans
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Buccaneers
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Patriots

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals. 

EditorialEvergreen
Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Danny Green of the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA

Danny Green Leaves 76ers–Heat Game With Knee Injury

He had to be carried off the floor after going down.

By Daniel Chavkin
Fireworks at Paul Brown stadium for a Bengals NFL game.
NFL

NFL Schedule Release 2022: Full Slates for All 32 Teams

All 32 NFL team schedules were released on Thursday.

By Dan Lyons
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3)
NFL

Broncos 2022 Schedule Released

Denver will face a loaded AFC West, along with a stacked NFC West during the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10)
NFL

Chargers 2022 Schedule Released

Justin Herbert will lead his team to a potential NFL playoff run after the team slightly missed the postseason last year.

By Madison Williams
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)
NFL

Raiders 2022 Schedule Released

Derek Carr and newly signed receiver Davante Adams hope to lead the team to its second consecutive postseason.

By Madison Williams
Broncos Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football
Play
NFL

Colorado Sheriff Shares Details of Jerry Jeudy Arrest

He will appear before a county judge on Friday morning and a temporary protection order will go into effect.

By Wilton Jackson
Chiefs Helmet
NFL

Chiefs 2022 NFL Schedule Release

Here’s who Kansas City will face in 2022 after finishing among the league's best in 2021.

By Wilton Jackson
Jacksonville Jaguars mascot
NFL

Jaguars 2022 Schedule Released: 17 Opponents, Game Dates

Can Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson right the ship in Jacksonville after four straight seasons with losing records?

By Madeline Coleman