Bengals 2022 Schedule Released: Cincinnati’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

Fresh off the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years, the Bengals are looking to repeat and build on that success in 2022. To do that, they’ll need to improve greatly in one key area: Keep Joe Burrow upright.

The star quarterback was sacked a league-high 51 times last year, and already had suffered a torn ACL during a battered-and-bruised rookie season. Burrow was hounded by the Rams pass rush during the Super Bowl and suffered a sprained MCL in the process, though did not require surgery this time.

Cincinnati also must improve on a middle-of-the-pack defense that ranked 18th in yards allowed per game (350.8) and 17th in points (22.1). The team used five of its six draft picks this year on defensive players, headlined by three defensive backs: safety Daxton Hill (pick No. 31), cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (No. 60) and safety Tycen Anderson (No. 166).

Here’s a look at the schedule for the defending AFC champs as they look to make another deep run in 2022.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Steelers

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Cowboys

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Jets

Week 4: Thursday, September 29 vs. Miami

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Ravens

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Saints

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Falcons

Week 8: Monday, October 31 at Browns

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Panthers

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Steelers

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Titans

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Chiefs

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Browns

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Buccaneers

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Patriots

Week 17: Monday, January 2 vs. Bills

Week 18: Date TBD vs. Ravens

Home Games

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Steelers

Week 4: Thursday, September 29 vs. Miami

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Falcons

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Panthers

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Chiefs

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Browns

Week 17: Monday, January 2 vs. Bills

Week 18: TBD vs. Ravens

Away Games

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Cowboys

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Jets

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Ravens

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Saints

Week 8: Monday, October 31 at Browns

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Steelers

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Titans

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Buccaneers

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Patriots

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals.