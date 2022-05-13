Bengals 2022 Schedule Released: Cincinnati’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates
Fresh off the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years, the Bengals are looking to repeat and build on that success in 2022. To do that, they’ll need to improve greatly in one key area: Keep Joe Burrow upright.
The star quarterback was sacked a league-high 51 times last year, and already had suffered a torn ACL during a battered-and-bruised rookie season. Burrow was hounded by the Rams pass rush during the Super Bowl and suffered a sprained MCL in the process, though did not require surgery this time.
Cincinnati also must improve on a middle-of-the-pack defense that ranked 18th in yards allowed per game (350.8) and 17th in points (22.1). The team used five of its six draft picks this year on defensive players, headlined by three defensive backs: safety Daxton Hill (pick No. 31), cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (No. 60) and safety Tycen Anderson (No. 166).
Here’s a look at the schedule for the defending AFC champs as they look to make another deep run in 2022.
Full Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Steelers
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Cowboys
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Jets
- Week 4: Thursday, September 29 vs. Miami
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Ravens
- Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Saints
- Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Falcons
- Week 8: Monday, October 31 at Browns
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Panthers
- Week 10: BYE WEEK
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Steelers
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Titans
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Chiefs
- Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Browns
- Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Buccaneers
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Patriots
- Week 17: Monday, January 2 vs. Bills
- Week 18: Date TBD vs. Ravens
Home Games
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Steelers
- Week 4: Thursday, September 29 vs. Miami
- Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Falcons
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Panthers
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Chiefs
- Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Browns
- Week 17: Monday, January 2 vs. Bills
- Week 18: TBD vs. Ravens
Away Games
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Cowboys
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Jets
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Ravens
- Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Saints
- Week 8: Monday, October 31 at Browns
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Steelers
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Titans
- Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Buccaneers
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Patriots
