Jerry Jeudy Released on Bond After Friday Court Hearing

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was released on bond from the Arapahoe County, Colo., jail on Friday, one day after being arrested on charges of second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer.

Jeudy was arrested after the woman called for officers to attempt to “keep the peace” in a situation in which she says the wide receiver prevented her from accessing important items that belong to her and their one-month-old child. According to an affidavit of Jeudy’s arrest obtained by KDVR-TV in Denver, “things got crazy” between the woman and Jeudy and that the Broncos receiver put her wallet, medical paperwork for their child and the baby’s car seat in his car.

In addition to Jeudy being released on bond, the judge also granted him allowance to contact the woman, Jeudy’s lawyer Harvey Steinberg told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “There was not probable cause to believe that there was the threat or use of any physical force against the victim,” the judge said in court.

The judge’s decision aligned with the details that Sheriff Tyler Brown of Arapahoe County shared in a news conference on Thursday. Brown said there was no physical contact between Jeudy and the woman.

The woman, who said she never felt threatened by Jeudy during Friday’s court appearance, previously said she did not want to get Jeudy in trouble but simply wanted access to her items so she could leave and return to Virginia.

Steinberg believes Jeudy should have never been arrested, saying that his client posed no threat of violence or attempted violence.

“Bad things happen to good people and that’s what this case is,” Steinberg told 9News.com in Denver. “… I think people are going to look at this and come to the same conclusion that I did and say, ‘Boy, this is a bump in the road. This is a really, really good guy, and we’re sorry this had to happen to him.’”

While the league has not discussed whether it would discipline Jeudy regarding the incident, the Broncos released a statement Thursday saying the franchise is "aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information,” per Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

The case is set to return to court on May 31.