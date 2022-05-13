Jets 2022 Schedule Released: New York's 17 Opponents, Game Dates
The Jets have finished in last place in the AFC East in five of the last six seasons, and they haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season. After such struggles, they entered the offseason wanting to heavily upgrade their roster and compete for a playoff spot.
In free agency, New York added a variety of proven veterans. General manager Joe Douglas agreed to deals with guard Laken Tomlinson, cornerback D.J. Reed and tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin to add experience to the roster.
Then in the draft, the Jets had one of the more highly-praised classes throughout the league. New York used three first-round picks to select cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.
With an improved roster, the Jets hope that second-year quarterback Zach Wilson can take another step in the right direction. New York also hasn’t won a divisional game in two years, going 0–12 vs. AFC East teams over the past two years.
Robert Saleh’s second year with the Jets is set up so New York shouldn’t be the pushover they’ve been for a while now. With a potentially softer schedule, the Jets could be a sleeper team if things break right.
Full Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Ravens
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Browns
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Bengals
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Steelers
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Miami
- Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Packers
- Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Broncos
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Patriots
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Bills
- Week 10: BYE WEEK
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Patriots
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Bears
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Vikings
- Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Bills
- Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Lions
- Week 16: Thursday, December 22 vs. Jaguars
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Seahawks
- Week 18: Date TBD at Dolphins
