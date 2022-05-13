Skip to main content
Raiders Trade WR Bryan Edwards, Fifth Player Off Team From 2020 Draft

The Raiders’ busy offseason continued Friday with the club’s decision to trade receiver Bryan Edwards to the Falcons.

The move was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and later confirmed by Atlanta. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders will receive a 2023 fifth-round pick in exchange for the 23-year-old and a ’23 seventh-round pick. 

Edwards’s departure comes two years after the Raiders selected him in the third round (No. 81) in 2020. Las Vegas has now parted ways with its top five picks in that year’s draft: WR Henry Ruggs (No. 12; released), cornerback Damon Arnette (No. 19; released), WR Lynn Bowden (No. 81; traded) and linebacker Tanner Muse (No. 100; released). Only fourth-round offensive lineman John Simpson and CB Amik Robertson remain from the team’s 2020 class. 

After turning in a subpar year as a rookie, Edwards transformed into one of Las Vegas’s more promising offensive talents in 2021. The 6-foot-3 field-stretcher started 12 of his 16 appearances, and finished the year as the team’s second-leading pass-catcher among receivers (571 yards).

With All-Pro Davante Adams, Pro Bowler Darren Waller and breakout Hunter Renfrow now in the fold, Edwards’s role with the Raiders in 2022 faced much uncertainty heading into training camp. He will now head to a much less-crowded room in Atlanta where the receiver-needy Falcons, who will be without Calvin Ridley all season, are still looking for complementary pieces alongside 2021 fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts and rookie Drake London.

