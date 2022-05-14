Jameson Williams was born one year after his favorite NFL player, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, had put together three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons in his young Vikings’ career. Even more, the former Alabama standout had not reached double digits in age when Calvin Johnson secured his first Pro Bowl recognition in 2010 in Detroit.

On Saturday, Williams rocked the No. 18 during the Lions rookie minicamp as a tribute to Megatron and Moss, who wore the No. 18 during his stint with the Raiders.

Johnson, who played for Detroit from 2007 to ‘15, sits atop the franchise in career receptions (731), receiving yards (11,619) and career touchdowns. While Williams has never met Johnson, the first-year receiver hopes to do so in the future. “Hopefully he can give me some of the game,” Williams told reporters.

Detroit traded up in the 2022 NFL draft, sending its No. 32, 34, and 66 picks to the Vikings to snag Williams at No. 12 and Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal with its selection at No. 46.

Williams was publicly appraised as the best wide receiver in this year’s draft. However, when he tore his ACL, his draft stock dropped. In 15 games with the Crimson Tide, Williams recorded 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns before the injury in the national championship game against Georgia.

Detroit, who finished the 2021 season with a 3–13 record at the bottom of the NFC North, will look to get Williams active on offense sooner rather than later.

