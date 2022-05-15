Skip to main content
Bills, Giants Express Support for Buffalo Shooting Victims, Families

Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

The city of Buffalo is in mourning Saturday following a devastating mass shooting at a local supermarket that claimed the lives of 10 people and left three others injured.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, the heavily armed suspect, an 18-year-old white male, was arrested on the scene after opening fire at a Tops Friendly Markets in Erie County around 2:30 pm ET. Eleven of the 13 victims were Black while the other two were white, according to BPD. The FBI later announced the shooting, which took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood, is being investigated as a hate crime and a “case of racially-motivated violent extremism.”

In the aftermath of Saturday’s tragedy, several members of the Bills and Giants took a moment to offer their condolences to the victims and those affected by the news.

“Praying for and with our Buffalo community. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and friends,” said the Bills in a statement issued on Twitter. The organization’s response prompted a reply from receiver Stefon Diggs, who shared a crying emoji and a heart.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen took to social media to weigh in on the news a short while later.

“Extremely hard to express the emotions right now. Absolutely heartbroken for the victims and their families, and for the City of Buffalo,” wrote Allen. 

Giants general manager Joe Schoen and first-year coach Brian Daboll released a joint statement Saturday night sharing their thoughts on the situation.

”We are saddened by the senseless tragedy in Buffalo today,” the statement began. “For us and several members of our staff, Buffalo is our hometown or our adopted home. On behalf of the Giants organization and those of us who come from Buffalo, our hearts go out to the victims and their families and to the entire Buffalo community.”

Bills offensive lineman Rodger Saffold and safety Jaquan Johnson also addressed Saturday’s tragedy, with both offering their prayers to the Buffalo community.

“Prayers up to everyone affected at the mass shooting in Buffalo this afternoon. Lean on family and community during this difficult time,” wrote Saffold.

Added Johnson: “Prayers to the Buffalo community and the families that lost their loved ones!”

As the surrounding communities and the country at-large mourn yet another senseless act of gun violence, the investigation into Saturday’s shooting is already thoroughly underway.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn told the media the alleged shooter has been arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder as of Saturday evening. He is scheduled for another court hearing next week, according to the Associated Press.

