SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

What Bears Really Lost With Tarik Cohen's Injury

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears lost plenty when running back Tarik Cohen suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Not all of it had to do with the yards he gained, passes he caught or punts he fielded—although certainly made a difference there, as well. 

Bears running back David Montgomery saw one of the real energy boosters removed from the team's lineup with Cohen's departure.

"I talk with Tarik all the time as far as where he is on rehab, where he's at mentally, making sure he's good," Montgomery said. "He's a high-end big-energy guy for this team, and for this offense, especially. So we definitely miss that guy, having him around, being the type of team player he is and also for being that funny, cool guy that you need on the team."

Cohen provided that counter punch as a big-play and speed threat from the backfield, and his absence could be at least partially reflected in how the Bears average 44 yards the last four games on the ground and 138 yards before the injury.

However, Cohen also supplied his unique sense of humor to the huddle, the sidelines and the locker room to unite the team.

"Tarik is definitely the guy," wide receiver Darnell Mooney said. "You definitely felt it the following week after he was gone, he was our energy."

Cohen suffered the injury making a fair catch against Atlanta late in the third win. He was hit in the leg by a defender who officials ruled was blocked into Cohen.

"Even on the sideline he would get everybody pumped up, like 'C'mon, let's pump up the defense,' " Mooney said. "And just yelling at us, getting the offense together so we can go out and score some points.

"Even in practice he was the energy. He was the guy that got everyone smiling around. He's definitely a big loss for us, for excitement-wise and energy. I have to say he's our guy."

Hope isn't lost, though. Montgomery said he's seeing alternatives.

"But what you find out is like once you have somebody of such a big impact kind of be removed you find it in other people too—where you least expect it in some people it kind of comes out more so," Montgomery said. "Losing Tarik kind of sucked but you kind of see what other guys we kind of got, who funny they are, how high-energy they are too.

"So it was a loss for Tarik but it was a win finding out what other guys had it as well."

Lamar Miller has yet to play a down for the Bears and has been a practice squad back so far, but has shown Montgomery he can be the comic relief and possibly a spark in the future.

"I know Lamar just got here but he's pretty funny," Montgomery said. "He's actually a character in himself. You've got Cordarrelle (Patterson). He's hilarious as well."

And the sly comedian? Nick Foles, but you really need to listen to what he says.

"Because, like, the average Brainiac wouldn't understand the funny of Nick but once you kind of like pay attention to Nick he's actually pretty hilarious," Montgomery said.

Montgomery doesn't think it will be long before everyone can see what Miller can contribute besides his personality.

"He's a great vet," Montgomery said. "He's big on letting me know that you've just got to stick with it. And you know, he's being sure that I'm maintaining confidence in myself."

The Bears have taken it slow with Miller because he has been out since preseason 2019 due to a torn ACL.

"He's being sure that I'm having fun with the game just because he knows that it can all be gone—one play away, an injury away, you know, anything can happen so you want to just be sure that you take advantage of every opportunity and just remember to have fun with it because this is a game at the end of the day," Montgomery said.

It's a lesson Miller knows, and one all the Bears realize after osing Cohen.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Rise and Fall of Bears Running Game

Flourishing after three weeks, the bottom has now fallen completely out of the Chicago Bears running attack and it has everyone from coach Matt Nagy to running back David Montgomery and the offensive line scrambling for answers.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Why Bears Coach Matt Nagy Won't Relinquish Play Calling

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has said he'll retain play-calling duties and on Thrusday explained why he doesn't even need to be talking about when or why they would do such a thing.

Gene Chamberlain

Three Matchups Bears Need to Win Against Saints

The Bears are depleted on the offensive line and the New Orleans Saints receiver corps is injury- and COVID-marred, and this makes for some interesting matchups from the Bears standpoint in Sunday's game.

Gene Chamberlain

Akiem Hicks, Bears' Other Former Saints Focus on Winning

Chicago Bears Defensive End Akiem Hicks and several other former New Orleans Saints who are now playing in Chicago say they have their focus entirely in the right place this week when they face their old team.

Gene Chamberlain

Final Bears Injury Report: Cody Whitehair Ruled Out

Wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Khalil Mack are questionable for Sunday's game with New Orleans and Cody Whitehair will miss his first game since coming into the NFL.

Gene Chamberlain

No QB Change or Play-Caller Change for Bears

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will stick with both himself and Nick Foles when it comes to play calling and to a starting quarteraback.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

The Book on the Bears Is Out and Opponents Love It

When the Bears were 5-1 it disguised some of their root problems but one loss confirmed what the other loss and some of their wins have shown to be real weaknesses.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears Defense Has A Penalty Problem? Not Really

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/how-akiem-hicks-and-jaylon-johnson-represent-bears-penalty-problems

Gene Chamberlain

Another 40-Something QB Challenge for Bears Defense

The Chicago Bears already beat 43-year-old Tom Brady and Sunday get to go for the 40-something sweep by facing 41-year-old Drew Brees

Gene Chamberlain

Why Bears Must Use Cole Kmet More and Already Know It

Former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet has made four catches in the past two games and is producing when given a chance, all while coaches keep saying he needs to be used more

Gene Chamberlain

by

Hitman1125