NFL

Former Pro Bowler James Bradberry To Sign One-Year Deal With Eagles, per Report

Former Giants Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to sign a one-year deal worth $10 million with the Eagles, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Giants released Bradberry on May 9 after failing to find a trade partner for their former Pro Bowl cornerback. New Giants general manager Joe Schoen had been working on a trade since before free agency began in March.

Schoen acknowledged that he thought there would be more interest in the veteran.

“I thought there would be more interest,“ Schoen said on WFAN Sports Radio. “There were some teams that showed interest pre-draft, and we had a couple different times there were compensation in place and the contract never worked out. Being the fact that we did have good talks with the other teams and their agents had good talks with teams, sometimes if you’re going to renegotiate a contract and couldn’t come to an agreement, it is what it is.”

Now, the 28-year-old lands in Philadelphia and is slated to start with the Eagles. It’s a perfect landing spot for the veteran, who finished last season with 47 combined tackles, a career-high four interceptions, 17 passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

Prior to his two seasons in New York, Bradberry spent the first four seasons of his career in Carolina after being drafted by the Panthers as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Samford.

