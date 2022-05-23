Skip to main content
Colts Officially Add Nick Foles as Matt Ryan’s Backup

The Colts announced they signed quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal on Monday.

Indianapolis waived quarterback James Morgan to make room for Foles on the roster.

Foles has bounced around the NFL since getting drafted by the Eagles in 2012. His first three professional years were in Philadelphia, which included throwing 27 touchdown passes as the starter in 2013, but was traded to the Rams in ’15 for Sam Bradford.

He spent one season as a Ram in 2015, but Foles fizzled out after starting 11 games. He then backed up Alex Smith with the Chiefs for a season in ’16.

As a free agent, Foles chose to return to the Eagles as Carson Wentz’s backup, which ended up altering his career. When Wentz tore his ACL in December, Foles took over as the starter and led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title. He was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

Foles would back up Wentz for another year in Philadelphia before signing a four-year deal to be the Jaguars quarterback. However, he only started four games in 2019 and the team traded him to the Bears the following season. Chicago released Foles this offseason despite the one year remaining on his original Jacksonville contract.

By signing in Indianapolis, Foles reunites with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2017. This will be the second straight year that the Colts bring in a quarterback with ties to Reich, having done so with Carson Wentz last year.

Foles will be expected to the backup to new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

