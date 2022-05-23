Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

NFL to Determine Potential Deshaun Watson Suspension Before Season Starts, per Source

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

The NFL is expected to make a decision on a potential suspension for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson before the start of the 2022 season, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Breer noted Monday the NFL has spoken with at least half the women who filed lawsuits against Watson.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watson faces 22 active civil lawsuits regarding alleged sexual harassment and assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The lawsuits entail numerous accounts of alleged sexual misconduct, from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” 

Two additional depositions regarding Watson will take place from June 21 to June 23. There is an agreement in place to pause civil cases on July 1 until after the 2022 season, forcing the NFL to either make a ruling on Watson before September or wait until before the 2023 season to issue a potential suspension. Breer believes the latter scenario is unlikely. 

NFL investigators Lisa Friel and Jennifer Gaffney questioned Watson last week. Once they’ve finished their investigation, they will report their findings to former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson, who will determine whether Watson will be disciplined. Discipline options include a suspension, fines or a combination of the two. 

Watson was traded to the Browns on March 18. During his introductory press conference, he continued to deny assaulting, harassing or disrespecting any of the women who filed a suit against him. Watson previously faced 10 criminal complaints, though he is not facing charges on that front following two separate grand jury hearings. According to Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times, those complaints detailed similar incidents of harassment and assault.

As the civil deposition proceedings continue, here’s a recap of what has happened on and off the field since Watson’s last snap.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

mmqb-robert-saleh-bills-players-sam-koch
NFL

Salah’s Optimism Starts With the Intangibles

The second-year head coach has liked what he’s seen (and heard) from his team this offseason. Plus, how the Bills have been there for their community and more.

By Albert Breer
USATSI_18325939
College Football

Jimbo-Saban War of Words Up The Ante in College Football’s Biggest Rivalries

The public spat between the two coaches puts them at the top of our list of the latest and greatest Bad Blood Power Rankings list.

By Pat Forde
Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min celebrate a goal
Play
Soccer

Tottenham’s Top-Four Finish at Arsenal’s Expense May Create Gap Between Rivals

Spurs finished just two points above its North London rival for a coveted fourth-place spot, but the result could have serious consequences beyond a Champions League berth.

By Jonathan Wilson
Jimbo Fisher throws his hands up on the sideline
Play
College Football

As Coaches Squabble About NIL, a Solution Feels Leagues Away

Don’t expect NCAA enforcement or Congressional action anytime soon, despite coaches’ requests.

By Ross Dellenger
unc-remington-lead-clean
Play
College

Meet Remington, the UNC Assistance Dog Helping Athletes Prioritize Mental Health

The Tar Heels’ golden retriever works alongside the baseball team’s head athletic trainer, but this dugout dog’s reach extends to many other sports on campus.

By Madeline Coleman
dCOVNadal_H
Tennis

Rafael Nadal is Happy to Wear the Crown

The Spaniard, who’ll turn 36 during the French Open, has become the elder statesman tennis desperately needs.

By Jon Wertheim
Francis Mauigoa
Play
College Football

Elite OL Francis Mauigoa Knows Three Programs Making Next Cut

IMG Academy star on the verge of naming top schools, setting official visits

By John Garcia Jr.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.
NBA

Kidd: Mavericks at ‘Beginning’ of Journey with Luka Doncic

Dallas faces a deep hole ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

By Mike McDaniel