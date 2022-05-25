Skip to main content
Former NFL Star Ricky Williams Has Officially Changed His Name

During an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, former NFL running back previously referred to as Ricky Williams shared that he legally changed his name to Errick Miron. His birth name is Errick Williams, but he said when he got married he took his wife’s name.

He said he’d like to be referred to as Errick Miron from now on and in the media.

“I did it probably a year-and-a-half ago, made it official,” Miron said. “Something I’ve been thinking about and talking about and I finally went through the steps and I went to the social security office with my marriage certificate and I went through the process and it was quick and easy and it felt meaningful. It felt really meaningful.” 

Miron said he made the change to create more balance in his relationship with his wife. After taking a relationship astrology class, Miron says he learned about the imbalance in his own relationship so he took his wife’s name in order to level their partnership.

“I've found that that's been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship," Williams said. 

Miron added his wife was “moved” and it’s “something she can brag to her friends about.” Miron doesn't think his name change will hurt him from a business standpoint. He recently started offering astrology readings on his website.

“To me, this makes the story of Ricky Williams more interesting,” he said.

The 1998 Heisman winner was a star tailback for several years but most notably with the Dolphins where he was named first-team All-Pro in 2002 after rushing for 1,853 yards and tallying 363 receiving yards with 17 total touchdowns. He retired with over 10,000 career rushing yards but his career faced several roadblocks including injuries, a suspension and a brief retirement. 

