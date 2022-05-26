Skip to main content
Could Colin Kaepernick Find Himself in the NFL Again?
Could Colin Kaepernick Find Himself in the NFL Again?

ESPN Report Gives Further Details on Colin Kaepernick’s Workout With Raiders

Colin Kaepernick worked out at the Raiders facility on Wednesday, sparking possibilities that the quarterback could return to the NFL after not playing since 2016.

The Raiders, including new head coach Josh McDaniels, have not specifically said how Kaepernick performed on Wednesday. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided some information regarding the workout and what stood out to the team.

“Was told two things stood out in Colin Kaepernick’s workout with Raiders: Arm strength and good overall conditioning,” Fowler tweeted on Thursday. “Workout was largely considered a positive. Let’s see where it goes from here.”

Additionally, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the team was “impressed” by the 34-year-old quarterback and that “the door is open.”

Only time will tell if the Raiders do decide to sign Kaepernick, putting him in a loaded quarterback room with Derek Carr, Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers.

If Kaepernick makes his return this upcoming season, it will finally end his “free agency” since the 49ers released him at the end of the 2016 season. The quarterback was under fire that season for kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality and institutionalized racism in America.

He believed he was never signed by an NFL team because of his peaceful protests and the political attention that his kneeling brought. He filed a grievance with the NFL in 2017, accusing league owners of colluding to blackball him, and he eventually reached a confidential settlement with the league.

Kaepernick played for the 49ers for six seasons, starting in all but his rookie season. He even took his team to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, but they ultimately lost to the Ravens.

