Cardinals Cornerback Jeff Gladney Dies at 25, per Reports

Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was reportedly killed in a car accident early Monday morning, according to Drew Davison and Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Gladney was 25. His agent Brian Overstreet confirmed Monday’s news to the Star-Telegram. The Cardinals released a statement Monday afternoon, describing Gladney’s passing as a “tremendous loss.”

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

Gladney played his college career at TCU before the Vikings selected him with the No. 31 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He played in 16 games as a rookie with 15 starts, recording 81 total tackles.

Former teammates and friends around the league took to Twitter on Monday to send their condolences.

Gladney did not play in 2021 after being released by Minnesota following an indictment on domestic assault charges. He was later found not guilty by a Dallas jury on March 10, and signed with Arizona later that month.

Gladney battled through injuries and became a star at TCU, twice earning All-Big 12 honors. He was a four-year starter for the Horned Frogs after growing up in New Boston, Texas, roughly 200 miles outside of Fort Worth.