Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Cardinals Cornerback Jeff Gladney Dies at 25, per Reports

Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was reportedly killed in a car accident early Monday morning, according to Drew Davison and Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Gladney was 25. His agent Brian Overstreet confirmed Monday’s news to the Star-Telegram. The Cardinals released a statement Monday afternoon, describing Gladney’s passing as a “tremendous loss.”

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

Gladney played his college career at TCU before the Vikings selected him with the No. 31 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He played in 16 games as a rookie with 15 starts, recording 81 total tackles.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Former teammates and friends around the league took to Twitter on Monday to send their condolences.

Gladney did not play in 2021 after being released by Minnesota following an indictment on domestic assault charges. He was later found not guilty by a Dallas jury on March 10, and signed with Arizona later that month.

Gladney battled through injuries and became a star at TCU, twice earning All-Big 12 honors. He was a four-year starter for the Horned Frogs after growing up in New Boston, Texas, roughly 200 miles outside of Fort Worth.

Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) warms up before a game against the Kings.
NBA

ESPN Adds Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum as NBA Analyst

He’ll make his debut for the network during the 2022 NBA Finals.

By Associated Press
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the net.
Tennis

Time Set for Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic French Open Quarterfinal

The duo is set to do battle in the most anticipated match of the event.

By Mike McDaniel
Rams defensive tckle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL

Aaron Donald Explains Why He Joined Kanye West’s Donda Sports

The Rams star said the rapper even wanted him to be in one of his music videos.

By Joseph Salvador
New Chelsea owner Todd Boelhy at a match.
Soccer

Todd Boehly Officially Completes $3.2 Billion Purchase of Chelsea

The Dodgers part-owner heads the consortium that will run Chelsea, which won 21 trophies in 19 years under the ownership of Roman Abramovich.

By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader in MLB power rankings graphic
MLB

Power Rankings: Checking In As Teams Cross 50-Game Mark

The top three teams stay the same, but an electric back-end bullpen combo has the Brewers steadily climbing.

By Nick Selbe
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the French Open
Tennis

As With Any Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal Clash, Savor This Rivalry While You Can

The most textured rivalry in men’s tennis has crossed the globe and encompassed all kinds of circumstances. Tuesday’s 59th meeting will be no different.

By Jon Wertheim
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after their game at TD Garden.
Extra Mustard

NBA Twitter Gets ‘Warriors in Six’ Trending for NBA Finals

Golden State hasn’t lost a home game this entire postseason.

By Joseph Salvador
joe-girardi
MLB

Joe Girardi ’Not Worried’ About Job Security as Phillies Sputter

Girardi is in the final year of his contract with Philadelphia.

By Mike McDaniel