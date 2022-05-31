Skip to main content
Colorado District Attorney Dismisses All Charges Against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, per Report

The district attorney for Arapahoe County in Colorado has filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Broncos’ wide receiver was charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer on May 12.

“After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed,” Jeudy’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said. 

Deputies arrived at an address in the county after a woman, who has a 1-month-old child with Jeudy, called the authorities to keep the peace during an altercation. According to an affidavit obtained by KDVR-TV in Denver, the woman stated that “things got crazy” between her and Jeudy and he put her wallet, medical paperwork for their child and the baby’s car seat in his car, preventing her from getting access to the items.

Jeudy confirmed the woman’s claim to deputies, saying that “she took one of his three phones and would not give it back,” police said. The woman said she didn’t want to get Jeudy in trouble but just “wants her items back so she can leave” and return to Virginia. There was no physical contact in the incident, and the domestic violence enhancer was added because he has a child with the woman. 

The woman later asked a judge to dismiss the charges against Jeudy.

