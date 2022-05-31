Skip to main content
Kyle Trask Reacts to Tom Brady Changing His Mind on Retirement

Like the rest of the sports world, Buccaneers backup Kyle Trask was shocked when Tom Brady ended his short retirement. Before that day, he was going to be competing for the starting spot along with Blaine Gabbert, but now he once again finds himself in a position where he may not take a single snap during the regular season.

When asked about the likelihood of spending another full season on the bench, Trask reacted with a shoulder shrug.

“I don’t really look it like that, you know?” Trask said. “He [Brady] had his own situation and he made whatever decision that he felt was best for the point he was at in his career and I’m just excited to be here playing football. I’m able to take really good reps here at OTAs, competing out here. And all I can do is keep getting better.”

Trask was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft by Tampa but has yet to attempt a single pass during the regular season. After being a Heisman finalist for Florida in 2020, Trask now finds himself waiting for Brady to eventually call it a career so that he can get a shot at being the signal-caller of the future.

“[I’m] waiting for my number to get called and hopefully I’ll be ready,” he said. 

