Bills LB Andre Smith Suspended Six Games for PEDs, per Report

Bills linebacker Andre Smith is reportedly suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Smith’s suspension is reportedly based on a performance-enhancing drugs violation.

With this suspension, Smith can still practice with the team and play during the preseason, but he will not be allowed to play after Week 1. The Bills then have a bye week in Week 7, so Smith will be able to make his 2022 season debut in Week 8 during the “Sunday Night Football” matchup vs. the Packers on October 30.

According to Spotrac, the linebacker will miss out on $390,423: $345,000 for base salary, $27,777 for signing bonus and $17,646 in game active bonus.

The 25-year-old was a seventh round draft pick by the Panthers in 2018. He is now entering his third season with the Bills. He signed a two-year deal with Buffalo last March.

Even though Smith is listed as a linebacker on the roster, he didn’t play any snaps on defense last season. Additionally, he played 68% of the special teams snaps in 2021. He had a total of 10 tackles in 15 game appearances.

