Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Announces Retirement After Eight Seasons

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday afternoon, making the decision official via Twitter.

“With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates, and coaches I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire from the NFL,” Tuitt wrote in his statement. “I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health.

“After the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football.”

After earning All-American honors at Notre Dame, Tuitt was a second-round pick by the Steelers, for whom he played his entire NFL career.

He played in 91 games from 2014 to ’20, recording 246 total tackles, 34.5 sacks, 48 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles. He missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury after posting a career-high 11 sacks in 2020.

