Kyler Murray Expected to Be at Cardinals’ OTAs Wednesday, per Report
Tyreek Hill Appears to Explain Issue With Chiefs in New Podcast

Tyreek Hill has been a critical piece in the Chiefs’ offense for the last six seasons. The chemistry and connection between him and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was unmatched. However, when the 2022 NFL season begins in September, the six-time Pro Bowler will not be playing in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoons.

When Kansas City traded Hill in a blockbuster trade to the Dolphins in March, it made the three-time All-Pro the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history. While Hill accepted the huge payday, he wanted to remain in Kansas City, a city that “holds a special place in his heart.”

Now that dust has settled after more than two months since Kansas City parted ways with Cheetah, it appears that Hill is ready to discuss his issues with the Chiefs and what ultimately led to him not remaining with the franchise. Hill dropped a trailer to the release of his new podcast It Needed To Be Said providing glimpses of conversation between him, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and his co-host, Attorney Julius Collins.

In the trailer, Rosenhaus highlights how Hill wanted to “keep it going” in Kansas City and how Hill hoped to land a contract extension. The trailer also dives into Collins asking Hill about if his decision to not accept the Chiefs’ deal to make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL was about money.

Collins alludes that the wide receiver’s decision was more about Hill knowing what he was capable of and that the “team just didn’t realize it”, according to the trailer.

Last season, Hill recorded a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The first episode of his podcast will be available on June 10. 

