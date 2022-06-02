Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Tom Brady, LeBron James and Tyreek Hill on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, LeBron James and Tyreek Hill on Today's SI Feed

Aaron Rodgers Reveals He Thinks About Retirement ‘All The Time’

After he sunk the winning putt Wednesday during The Match, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen sat down with Ernie Johnson to talk about several topics but one particular quote stuck out. Rodgers hasn’t been shy about calling it a career in the past, but when asked about retirement, he said it’s something that’s constantly on his mind. 

“I think about it [retirement] all the time,” Rodgers said, per AtoZ Sports, a Nashville sports network. “When you commit, you’re 100%. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more.”

Aaron Rodgers didn’t decide that he would return to the Packers until March after several weeks of weighing retirement or joining another team. At 38 years old, the four-time MVP knows that his last NFL game is in the not-so-distant future. He compared himself to Brady, who is 44 years old, and made it sound like he doesn’t foresee eight more years of football from him. 

“The football part is the easy part,” Rodgers said on the QB Talk segment. “That’s the joy. It’s the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central. 

Breaking
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. talk in warm ups before a game.
NFL

Browns Players Explain ‘Crazy Thing’ With Baker, Odell

Greg Newsome II and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah detailed what it was like in the Browns locker room last year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) smiles while working out on the field during minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tua Tagovailoa Calls Out ‘Twitter Warriors’

The Dolphins quarterback had some fun when talking to reporters and addressed the online criticism he gets.

By Joseph Salvador
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott
Play
Fantasy

32 Fantastic Fantasy Football Facts

One historical note per team that could inform your decisions going forward.

By Michael Fabiano
Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura at a WNBA game in 2015
Play
Wrestling

Outspoken Jesse Ventura Finds a New Outlet for His Views

The former wrestler and ex-governor of Minnesota is launching a new multimedia project with his son.

By Justin Barrasso
Mike Trout looks on from the dugout
Play
Fantasy

Mike Trout: Beleaguered Fantasy Football Commissioner

By Jennifer Piacenti
Tom Brady
Play
NFL

Brady Explains Why He Came Out of Retirement After One Month

The legendary quarterback revealed he felt some pressure because of free agency.

By Madeline Coleman
David Tepper
Play
NFL

Panthers Owner David Tepper’s Real Estate Company Files for Bankruptcy

Tepper is the league’s richest owner.

By Mike McDaniel
Lacrosse sticks on the ground.
College

UMass Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dies at 19

He was a sophomore communications major who played midfielder for the Minutemen.

By Joseph Salvador