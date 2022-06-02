After he sunk the winning putt Wednesday during The Match, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen sat down with Ernie Johnson to talk about several topics but one particular quote stuck out. Rodgers hasn’t been shy about calling it a career in the past, but when asked about retirement, he said it’s something that’s constantly on his mind.

“I think about it [retirement] all the time,” Rodgers said, per AtoZ Sports, a Nashville sports network. “When you commit, you’re 100%. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more.”

Aaron Rodgers didn’t decide that he would return to the Packers until March after several weeks of weighing retirement or joining another team. At 38 years old, the four-time MVP knows that his last NFL game is in the not-so-distant future. He compared himself to Brady, who is 44 years old, and made it sound like he doesn’t foresee eight more years of football from him.

“The football part is the easy part,” Rodgers said on the QB Talk segment. “That’s the joy. It’s the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming.”

