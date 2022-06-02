Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed with multiple organizations in the last couple seasons, but has yet to secure a head coaching position.

He recently spoke with ESPN about the disappointment he’s felt from not getting any of the head coaching roles he’s been up for, but he plans to keep trying.

“In reality it’s tough,” Bieniemy said. “But I don’t let that keep me from doing what I do. I’m still alive, I’m breathing and I have an opportunity to work for a championship team. That’s the beauty of it. I don’t want any pity. This is who I am. I’m going to keep pushing, keep knocking because when it’s all said and done with, I know who I am and I am comfortable with the person I’m striving to be.”

Bieniemy has been in his current role since 2018, helping the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title in 2020 and another Super Bowl appearance in 2021. In 2018 and 2020, the Chiefs led the NFL with the highest average offensive yards per game.

Needless to say, Bieniemy has the experience needed in order to become a head coach in the league.

“I’ve just got to go get it,” Bieniemy said. “I’m not seeking any comfort. I haven’t gotten it for whatever reason. It [doesn’t] matter. I’m going to keep knocking on that door and I’m going to keep working my a-- off to make sure that it happens. My job this year is to make sure we take care of business that needs to be taken care of today to help us achieve the goal down the road. And then it’s time for me when it's presented to just go and get the job.”

His two Chiefs predecessors, Doug Pederson (Eagles coach from 2016 to ’20, now with the Jaguars) and Matt Nagy (Bears coach from 2018 to ’21), both became head coaches after their tenure in Kansas City.

Bieniemy played in the NFL from 1991–99 for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles. He worked as a running backs coach for his alma mater Colorado and UCLA before returning to the pros as running backs coach and offensive coordinator for the Vikings. He rejoined the staff at Colorado for two seasons as offensive coordinator from 2011 to ’12. He’s been with the Chiefs since 2013, joining the staff as running backs coach.

