Frank Gore’s NFL career appears to be coming to an end.

The 16-year veteran is expected to sign a one-day contract with the 49ers Thursday before he officially retires, according to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. Gore spent the first 10 years in San Francisco after being selected in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL draft.

The 39-year-old ranks third all-time with 16,000 rushing yards. He amassed 81 career rushing touchdowns, 64 of which came with San Francisco. He played for the Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets after his time in San Francisco.

No contract has been signed as of Thursday morning. Gore last played in 2020, when he rushed for 653 yards and two touchdowns.

