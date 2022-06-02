Skip to main content
Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber Dies at 38
Terrell Owens Heartbroken Over Former Teammate Marion Barber’s Death

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens wrote a message on Instagram for his former teammate Marion Barber, who was found dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment by police Wednesday. 

“Man I am so heart broken,” Owens said in an Instagram post. “Damn MB. Been holding it in since I got the news earlier today. Man, #24!! This hurts.”

The two were teammates in Dallas when Owens played there from 2006 to ‘08. Barber’s cause of death has not been announced. He was 38 years old. 

Owens joined former Cowboys coach Bill Parcells as one of the many coaches and players to pay tribute to the late tailback. Parcells said he held Barber “in high regard” and said “he was almost like a perfect player.”

Barber was drafted by the Cowboys in ‘05 and went on to play his first six NFL seasons in Dallas and the last year of his pro career with the Bears. His best season came in ‘07 when he had 1,257 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. It was also the only year he was ever named to a Pro Bowl. 

Over his seven-year career, he played in 99 games and tallied 4,780 yards on the ground and 1,330 receiving yards along with 59 total touchdowns. 

