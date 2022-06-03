Skip to main content
NFL
Ryan Fitzpatrick Tells Teammates He's Retiring After 17 Seasons

Bills Sign Veteran WR Tavon Austin to Deal

Tavon Austin, a former No. 8 pick who has bounced around the league since 2013, will have a shot to carve out a role with one of the NFL’s most high-powered offenses. The Bills announced that they’ve signed the 31-year-old speedster.

Austin inked a one-year deal with Buffalo, the team announced.

Austin spent the 2021 season with the Jaguars, appearing in 13 games. He caught 24 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown, adding 21 rushing yards. 

The Bills will be Austin’s fifth NFL franchise. He began his career with the Rams, who utilized the former West Virginia star in a do-it-all offensive role. He posted his best receiving numbers in 2016, the team’s first year in Los Angeles, with 58 receptions for 509 yards and three touchdowns. The year prior, he accounted for 907 yards and nine total touchdowns from scrimmage.

After five years in St. Louis/Los Angeles, Austin moved on to the Cowboys from 2018 to ’19, and played for the Packers in 2020.

Buffalo Bills
