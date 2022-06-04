Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks could be exploring a position change based on his recent activity at Atlanta’s preseason workouts.

The former SEC signal-caller was reportedly working out as a tight end at Falcons OTAs on Friday, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. He donned a white jersey during the workout, instead of the traditional red jersey worn by quarterbacks at practice.

Franks is still listed as a quarterback on Atlanta’s roster, but his path to playing time under center would be a difficult one. The Falcons signed veteran Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal earlier this offseason before selecting former Cincinnati star Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 draft.

A switch from tight end to quarterback wouldn’t be an unprecedented move for Franks to make either. Former Florida star Tim Tebow made waves when he returned to the Jaguars last preseason as a pass-catcher. Saints utility player Taysom Hill and longtime NFL backup Jeff Driskel also have floated back and forth between the two positions in recent years.

Franks, who joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent last season, has attempted just one pass in the NFL, which resulted in an interception. He appeared in nine games for Atlanta during his rookie year.

Prior to turning pro, Franks spent his first four years in college at Florida before transferring to Arkansas ahead of the 2020 season. He played in 36 games across four seasons, completing 61.4% of his passes for 6,610 yards, 55 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

