Jaguars Release Tim Tebow, End NFL Comeback Attempt

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Jaguars released former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL QB Tim Tebow on Tuesday, per multiple reports.

Tebow confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow wrote Tuesday. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.”

“Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey."

Tebow, 34, attempted to return to the NFL in 2021 after spending much of the last five years playing baseball in the Mets’ farm system. He attempted to join the Jaguars as a tight end, where he struggled with blocking in his first preseason contest.

Tebow previously played three NFL seasons as a quarterback after being selected with the No. 25 pick in the 2010 NFL draft. Tebow won seven games as the Broncos starter in 2011, and he led Denver to an upset win over the Steelers in the 2011 playoffs. Tebow tallied 17 touchdown passes as a professional, adding 12 on the ground.

2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will serve as Jacksonville’s starting quarterback this season. Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer will lead Jacksonville in his first foray into the NFL. Meyer was Tebow’s coach at Florida from 2006-09.

More NFL Coverage:

• How Cancer Helped Ron Rivera Find His Voice

• The Problems with the NFL's Deshaun Watson Investigation

• Installing the NFL's Trendiest Offense is Harder Than You Think