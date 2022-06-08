Skip to main content
Commanders DC Jack Del Rio Explains Tweet About Capitol Insurrection


While talking to reporters Wednesday, Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio doubled down on a tweet he posted about the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 where he voiced confusion as to why it was being investigated and the summer 2020 “riots” were not.  

“Let’s get right down to it, what did I ask?” Del Rio said. “A simple question: Why are we not looking into those things? Because it’s kind of hard for me to say I can realistically look at it, I see the images on TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down—no problem.

“And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down and we’re gonna make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards,” he continued.  

During the summer of 2020, there were nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. Floyd, who was Black, died from positional asphyxia after officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on his neck during an arrest. Chauvin was convicted of second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter.

The Capitol was stormed after former president Donald Trump lost the 2020 election due to supporters believing president Joe Biden’s win was illegitimate. Four people died during the attack. 

The Capitol suffered damages of $1.5 million and there were over 725 arrests, according to the United States Department of Justice. Over 225 people were charged with a crime and 140 total police officers were assaulted. 

