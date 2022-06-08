Trevon Diggs Claps Back at Those Criticizing His Interception Numbers

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had a breakout season in 2021, recording 11 interceptions on his way to a Pro Bowl selection. However, not everybody thinks his season was great.

Analysts, like some at Pro Football Focus, believe that Diggs’s penchant for interceptions comes at the cost of allowing big plays in the passing game when he isn’t successfully forcing a takeaway.

On Wednesday, Diggs was asked about his propensity to “take chances” instead of focusing on techniques when he covers receivers.

“What chances? I don’t know what taking chances means. I play football,” he said.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once called Diggs “A receiver faking it as a D-back” as a way to praise Diggs’s ball skills on defense.

Diggs led the league in interceptions and interception yards in 2021, which also included two pick-sixes and an All-Pro selection. The next closest player to him was J.C. Jackson with eight interceptions, and Diggs had as many or more interceptions than 11 entire teams did last season.

As a team, the Cowboys also topped the league with 26 interceptions, and had a much improved defense from 2020 thanks to Diggs and new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

More NFL Coverage: