NFL
Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Michael Mizanin is a diehard Browns fan, even with all the turmoil and coaching changes through the years with the franchise. However, when the WWE wrestler better known as the “The Miz” shows up to FirstEnergy Stadium for the Browns’ games on Sundays, he will not be supporting or rooting for Deshaun Watson.

“I’m still a Browns fans,” Mizanin told TMZ Sports. “But, you’re not going to see me wearing a [Deshaun] Watson jersey.”

The Browns traded for Watson in March and signed him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million, despite the quarterback now facing 24 active civil lawsuits. Prior to May 31, Watson faced 22 active civil lawsuits. In more than a week, two more have been filed against the Browns quarterback.

The lawsuits detail graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” In the 24th civil lawsuit, it details that Watson masturbated and ejaculated on the plaintiff without her consent.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that he is being “respectful” of the legal process concerning Watson and did not have much to say other than letting the legal system do its job. “I’m going to let that play out,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski’s comments come after The New York Times published a bombshell report about Watson, detailing that he booked sessions with at least 66 different women for massage therapy sessions in a range of 17 months. Even more, the Times’ Jenny Vrentas revealed that the Houston-based spa and the Texans “enabled” Watson’s massage habit, saying the franchise shared nondisclosure agreements and facilities for his sessions.

Despite the legal troubles piling on Watson, he has denied all allegations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges

Currently, it is not clear if Watson will face a fine, suspension or no punishment following the league’s investigation. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently stated that the league was “nearing the end” of its investigation but no timeline was given on when the league’s disciplinary officer would present a ruling. 

However, June 30 could be a critical date in the process, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The date marks the deadline for pretrial discovery for Watson’s 24 active civil suits. Per Breer, in the 2020 CBA, the league “ceded the initial decision-making on discipline to a neutral arbitrator. And if you’re thinking like an ex-U.S. district court judge would, it stands to reason that you’d want as much information as possible before rendering a decision.” Breer’s belief is that a decision concerning Watson will likely happen in July.

As Watson’s status remains up in the air, Miz won’t be shouting his name in celebration when the Browns score touchdowns or win games. 

