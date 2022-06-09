Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Tom Brady, LeBron James and Tyreek Hill on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, LeBron James and Tyreek Hill on Today's SI Feed

Tom Brady Addresses Rob Gronkowski Possibly Retiring

With the start of training camp less than two months away, Tom Brady was asked if he thinks Rob Gronkowski will play this upcoming season. Gronkowski has yet to decide if he’s going to play in his 12th NFL season or retire. 

“Obviously totally up to him and we’d all love to play with him but he’s gotta’ make the best decision for himself and he knows that,” Brady told reporters Thursday. “Anyone who cares about him knows that he’s doing what’s right for him, which is trying to figure it out. We don’t have training camp for about six weeks so whatever he’s gotta’ do to figure it out … [we’ll] be hopeful if he does and if he doesn’t then we still gotta’ go out there and figure out what to do.”

Gronkowski first retired after the 2018 season with the Patriots but only stayed out of the NFL for one season. He joined Brady in Tampa in 2020 where the longtime tandem won a Super Bowl in their first year with the new team. Now, the future Hall of Famer is contemplating once again walking away. 

Brady came out of his own retirement during this offseason, although his retirement was far shorter than Gronkowski’s. The tight end even predicted Brady would return, but he’s been mum on whether he’ll play in 2022.  

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Injuries are a key factor in Gronkowski’s flirtation with calling it a career. Just this past season, he fractured his ribs and punctured a lung in Week 3 and only played in 12 games where he tallied 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. 

As of now, it’s anyone’s guess if the four-time Super Bowl champion will return or hang up his jersey for good. 

More NFL Coverage:

• Report: Cooper Kupp, Rams Agree to Three-Year Extension
• Buzbee to Add Texans As Defendants in Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson
• Trevon Diggs Claps Back at Those Criticizing His Interception Numbers
• BucsGameday: Tom Brady dishes out his thoughts on Bill Belichick

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday 

Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

Peyton Manning during half time event between the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
Play
NFL

Broncos Ownership Discusses Advisory Role With Manning, per Report

The role could potentially lead to the Hall of Famer being part of the team’s ownership group.

By Wilton Jackson
Yankees radio announcer John Sterling.
Play
MLB

Minor League Baseball Announcer Makes Pitch to Succeed John Sterling

Joey Zanaboni believes he should be the next voice of the Yankees.

By Daniel Chavkin
The Big Ten logo at a football game
Play
College Football

The Big Ten Has a Prime Media Rights Package Opportunity

Splitting its game broadcasts onto three networks would be a savvy move for the conference.

By Richard Johnson
marcus-smart-celtics-draymond-green
Play
NBA

The Marcus Smart Experience Is in Full Effect

Boston’s longest-tenured player did it all in Game 3.

By Michael Pina
Dawn Staley celebrates a National Championship with South Carolina.
Play
College Basketball

Dawn Staley Said She Isn’t interested in NBA, WNBA Jobs

The Gamecocks head coach is happy where she is.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Celebrity Browns Fan Says He Won’t Wear Watson’s Jersey

Michael Mizanin will not be wearing Watson's jerseys inside FirstEnergy stadium on Sundays.

By Wilton Jackson
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV
Play
Extra Mustard

Jennifer Lopez on the Super Bowl Halftime Show: ’It Was the Worst Idea in the World’

In a new Netflix documentary, J.Lo takes on the NFL, makes it clear she wanted to do the Super Bowl solo.

By Jimmy Traina
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) leaves the field after a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals during a AFC Divisional playoff football game.
Play
Fantasy

The Replacements: How the Titans Will Fill Vacated Targets

Tennessee lost the most receiving production in the NFL over the offseason, namely A.J. Brown. How will the Titans new pass catchers fill the void?

By Kyle Wood