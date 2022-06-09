With the start of training camp less than two months away, Tom Brady was asked if he thinks Rob Gronkowski will play this upcoming season. Gronkowski has yet to decide if he’s going to play in his 12th NFL season or retire.

“Obviously totally up to him and we’d all love to play with him but he’s gotta’ make the best decision for himself and he knows that,” Brady told reporters Thursday. “Anyone who cares about him knows that he’s doing what’s right for him, which is trying to figure it out. We don’t have training camp for about six weeks so whatever he’s gotta’ do to figure it out … [we’ll] be hopeful if he does and if he doesn’t then we still gotta’ go out there and figure out what to do.”

Gronkowski first retired after the 2018 season with the Patriots but only stayed out of the NFL for one season. He joined Brady in Tampa in 2020 where the longtime tandem won a Super Bowl in their first year with the new team. Now, the future Hall of Famer is contemplating once again walking away.

Brady came out of his own retirement during this offseason, although his retirement was far shorter than Gronkowski’s. The tight end even predicted Brady would return, but he’s been mum on whether he’ll play in 2022.

Injuries are a key factor in Gronkowski’s flirtation with calling it a career. Just this past season, he fractured his ribs and punctured a lung in Week 3 and only played in 12 games where he tallied 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

As of now, it’s anyone’s guess if the four-time Super Bowl champion will return or hang up his jersey for good.

