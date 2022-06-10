Skip to main content
Tom Brady Does Not Deny the Miami Rumors, Reiterates Tampa Commitment
Davante Adams Compares Carr’s ‘Talent and Ability’ to Rodgers

Davante Adams left no doubt of his brilliance, contribution and love for the Packers franchise when he spoke to reporters on Thursday regarding his relationship with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, as he prepares to lace up his cleats for training camp with the Raiders this summer, the five-time Pro Bowler said his new quarterback and college teammate, Derek Carr, shares close attributes to Rodgers. When it comes to talent, Adams said both are “really similar” but they differ when it comes to ball delivery.

“…Derek’s gonna fire it in there, and you gonna know that thing’s coming quick,” Adams told reporters. “Aaron’s got the ability to tighten that core up and flick that ball to you.”

Adams also said the two signal callers have the unique ability to deliver the ball with the receiver coming out of the break before getting to the sideline, even if already outside the numbers.

“Having two guys like that with really strong arms, understand the game, the mental part of it… they know everything that’s going on out there,” Adams said.

Green Bay traded Adams in March, allowing the wideout to earn a new contract with Las Vegas worth $141.25 million over five years and becoming the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver. In the 2021 season, Adams posted 123 receptions and 11 touchdowns. 

When the two-time All-Pro receiver takes the field for Raiders’ games in September, it is a decision that he is happy about, one that he spoke with Rodgers about and one that puts him closer to his family

