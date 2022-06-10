Skip to main content
Tom Brady Does Not Deny the Miami Rumors, Reiterates Tampa Commitment
Pete Carroll Doesn’t Believe Jody Allen is Set to Sell Seahawks

Rumors have swirled surrounding the possibility that Seahawks chair Jody Allen might sell the football team. However, Seattle coach Pete Carroll told reporters that the Allen is not involved in those conversations.

“She’s never entertained that thought at all,” Carroll said. “I haven’t heard her say that at all.”

The rumors initially surfaced when the trust for the late Paul Allen, who was a co-founder for Microsoft and owner of the Seahawks, the NBA’s Trail Blazers and MLS’s Sounders, called for the Seahawks and Trail Blazers to be sold. If the teams were sold, the proceeds were going to go toward Allen’s passion projects that he cared deeply about.

However, the language from Allen’s trust was not seen, making it difficult to know if that was in fact Allen’s wishes, though Oregon sports writer John Canzano insists that there is little “wiggle room” in the directions to sell the teams. 

Allen died in October 2018. Earlier this month, Nike founder Phil Knight presented a written offer to purchase the Trail Blazers, a team owned by Allen.

But as for Carroll, he is only focused on the Seahawks and where the team currently sits at the moment. “I’m talking about our club, so I don’t know anything about the Trail Blazers,” Carroll said.

As Carroll keeps his focus on football, the veteran coach gave an update in the team’s quarterback battle heading into the team’s mandatory minicamp starting June 14. He told reporters that 31-year-old Geno Smith is ahead in the battle with Drew Lock based on “his experience”, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

The team will seek to start a new chapter in the franchise this season after trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos nearly three months ago. 

