NFL

Patriots DT Daniel Ekuale Suspended for First Two Games of Season, per Report

Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale has reportedly been suspended for the first two games of the season, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Ekuale signed with New England’s practice squad just before the start of last season and was eventually elevated to the active roster. In seven games, Ekuale totaled five tackles and two sacks. The reason for his suspension is not yet known.

Ekuale had previously played with the Browns and Jaguars after going undrafted in 2018. He spent his college career at Washington State, where he recorded 14 tackles for loss with three sacks in four seasons.

The Patriots have finished their spring practice program, and players will not return until July when training camp begins. New England opens the season against the Dolphins in Week 1 and the Steelers in Week 2, with both games taking place on the road.

