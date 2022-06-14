Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is reportedly receiving treatment for “unexpected health issues,” the Pegula family said in a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday.

“Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side,” the Pegula family wrote.

“We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy.”

It remains unknown exactly what health issues Pegula is facing.

The Bills also tweeted a message of support from the team’s official Twitter account, writing: “All of Bills Mafia is sending our love and prayers to you, Kim. We are with you and the entire Pegula family.”

Pegula, 53, is also the president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which includes the Bills, Sabres, Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League and the Rochester Americans, the Sabres’ American Hockey League affiliate.

Kim and her husband Terry purchased the Sabres in 2011 for $165 million and purchased the Bills for $1.4 billion in 2014.

