Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Chiefs Star Frank Clark Has Excused Absence From First Day of Minicamp

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was not in attendance for the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp Tuesday but had an excused absence. It’s unclear why he missed practice or if he’ll be in attendance for the other two mandatory days. 

Since it’s an excused absence, Clark will not be subjected to a fine. The 28-year-old had 22 tackles, 4.5 sacks and forced four fumbles during the 2021 season for Kansas City. He’s an integral part of the defense and re-worked his contract in March to stay with the squad. 

His new deal is for $29 million over two years but can be worth up to $36 million with incentives, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. His original contract was a five-year deal worth $104 million through 2024.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He’s coming off his third Pro Bowl appearance in a row and will look to make it four in 2022. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report 

Breaking
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

YOU MAY LIKE

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands with his hands on his hips during minicamp practice.
NFL

Joe Burrow Calls for Gun Control During Press Conference

The Bengals quarterback made his thoughts on the issue clear Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
A general view outside of Chase Center before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Celtics.
Play
Extra Mustard

Fan Says He’s Banned From Chase Center After Game 5 Stunt

Before Monday’s game, he says he walked right past security and started shooting around on the court.

By Joseph Salvador
The World Cup trophy on display.
Soccer

Full Groups, Schedule With World Cup Field Finally Complete

The World Cup will begin Nov. 21 and end Dec. 18 in Qatar, and after the last two intercontinental playoffs, the field of 32 is set.

By Andrew Gastelum
Miami athletics flag flies
Play
College Football

Sources: NCAA Enforcement Launches Miami NIL Inquiry

NCAA staff members interviewed billionaire booster John Ruiz and others involved with the school.

By Ross Dellenger
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

Everything Notable Deshaun Watson Said in Tuesday’s Presser

When asked whether seeing 66 women for massages in a 17-month span was accurate he said, “I don’t think so.”

By Joseph Salvador
Little Caesars Pizza logo on a box.
Play
Extra Mustard

The National Football League Officially Has a New Pizza Sponsor

No one out-pizzas the Hut, until now.

By Nick Selbe
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev kisses the championship trophy after his match against Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final of the 2021 U.S. Open.
Play
Tennis

U.S. Open to Allow Russian, Belarusian Players After Wimbledon Ban

Men’s No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, among others, will be eligible to play in New York later this summer.

By Associated Press
Pro Football Hall of Fame member Bruce Smith looks on prior to the game between the Patriots and the Bills.
Play
NFL

Bruce Smith Bothered By Tony Boselli’s Hall Of Fame Selection

The NFL’s career sack leader didn’t hold back in a statement posted to Instagram Monday.

By Zach Koons