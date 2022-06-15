Skip to main content
Former NFL Player Brandon Spikes Says He Was Hit by Airport Bus

Former NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes posted on social media that he was hit by a bus at the airport and needed medical attention. In the picture, it appeared as if Spikes was being sent to a hospital on a stretcher after the incident.

“Just got hit by a freaking airport bus y’all pray for ya boi,” he wrote.

Yesterday, Spikes posted a video of him boarding a plane, and earlier on Wednesday, he posted a “Morning” picture from a plane drinking his coffee.

Spikes played college football at Florida for four years between 2006 and ’09, which includes two of the Gators’ national championship teams. The Patriots then drafted him in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft.

While with New England, Spikes became a key member of the Patriots’ defense for four seasons, totaling 286 tackles in that span. He also played with the Bills for two seasons, but he hasn’t played since the 2016 season.

