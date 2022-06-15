Colts safety Khari Willis announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday on Instagram at just 26 years old.

“With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retired from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said in his announcement.

Colts coach Frank Reich released a statement on Willis’s retirement and mentioned that the former defensive back would pursue ministry work now.

“We’re thankful and appreciative of Khari’s contributions to the Colts both on and off the field over the last three seasons,” Reich said in the release. “Khari’s character, leadership, and professionalism will be missed in our locker room as will his play on Sundays. I admire and respect his decision to transition into the next stage of his life and ministry and my prayers will always be with him.”

Willis was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Michigan State by the Colts and would have entered his fourth season with Indianapolis in 2022. He started in 10 of his 11 appearances in 2021 where he registered 63 tackles, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and recovered one fumble.

