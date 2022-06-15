Minkah Fitzpatrick Becomes Highest-Paid Safety in NFL History, per Report
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers have reached an agreement on a contract extension to make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will net him a guaranteed $36 million at signing and he will earn $18.4 million per year.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the report and added the deal is for four years and worth more than $73.6 million.
This is a developing story, come back for more updates.
