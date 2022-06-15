Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Minkah Fitzpatrick Becomes Highest-Paid Safety in NFL History, per Report

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers have reached an agreement on a contract extension to make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will net him a guaranteed $36 million at signing and he will earn $18.4 million per year. 

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the report and added the deal is for four years and worth more than $73.6 million.

This is a developing story, come back for more updates

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Six basketballs sit on the floor before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA

Report: Suns Employee Leaves Team Citing Toxic, Misogynistic Culture

The female employee claims the organization “does not place the same value on developing women in its workforce.”

By Wilton Jackson
fox-sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Fox Sports Has Only Itself to Blame for Amy Schneider First Pitch Controversy

Fox Sports' sloppy production on Kurt Busch first pitch leads to speculation, backlash

By Jimmy Traina
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes questions from reporters.
NFL

Joe Burrow Says He’s ‘Not Worried’ About Second Contract

He’ll be eligible for a contract extension after the 2022 season.

By Joseph Salvador
Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. high-fives third base coach Ron Washington following the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Washington. The Braves won 10-4.
MLB

The Four Key Factors Behind the Resurgent Braves

They’ve jumped back into the playoff picture with the longest undefeated march of the year. Here’s how they’ve done it.

By Will Laws
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the annual spring game.
Play
College Football

Notre Dame’s Freeman Clarifies Comments About OSU Academics

The Irish coach had previously made a remark that seemed to put down his alma mater’s academic requirements.

By Zach Koons
Jabari Smith
NBA

NBA Draft 2022: Final Top 100 Prospect Rankings

With the NBA draft a week away, here's the latest analysis on the best players in the class.

By Jeremy Woo
Shaquille O’Neal looks on before Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Celtics at Chase Center.
Extra Mustard

Report: Shaq Paid for Entire NYC Restaurant’s Dinner

He also reportedly left the staff “the biggest tip they’ve ever received.”

By Joseph Salvador
AP22165718693719
Play
Betting

Avalanche-Lightning Stanley Cup Final Begins Tonight

Plus, Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals odds update, NFL line movement and more news from around the league.

By Kyle Wood