Minkah Fitzpatrick Becomes Highest-Paid Safety in NFL History, per Report

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers have reached an agreement on a contract extension to make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will net him a guaranteed $36 million at signing and he will earn $18.4 million per year.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the report and added the deal is for four years and worth more than $73.6 million.

This is a developing story, come back for more updates.

