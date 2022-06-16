Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints Unveil Black Helmet for 2022 Season

The Saints released photos of new alternate helmets for the 2022 season on Thursday.

The biggest difference with the new alternate helmets are that they are black, not gold. The team decided to reverse its colors for this special edition helmet.

The black helmets look similar when looking at the side of them since the sides show the Saints logo. However, upon looking at the front of them, the helmets include dozens of mini fleur-de-lis logos down the center. This design replaces the typical striped pattern the helmets normally have.

Typically, the Saints wear gold helmets with black uniforms. However, they will be wearing white uniforms to go with the black helmets next season. The full uniform can be seen on seven-time Pro Bowler Cam Jordan here.

The team will be debuting the helmets during at least one game during the 2022 regular season. However, the specific game and date have not been released yet. The team’s Twitter page also hinted that the Saints might be wearing the helmets for more than one game this season.

The NFL approved alternate helmets for the 2022 season, meaning that other teams will likely start unveiling new helmets just as the Saints and Commanders already have.

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network. 

