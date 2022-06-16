Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
NFL to Determine Potential Deshaun Watson Suspension Before Season Starts, per Source
NFL to Determine Potential Deshaun Watson Suspension Before Season Starts, per Source

Texas GM Says Deshaun Watson Trade Couldn’t Be Undone

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Since the Texans traded Deshaun Watson to the Browns in March, the quarterback’s legal woes have continued to worsen. 

More civil lawsuits have been filed since that day, totaling 24 active cases detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” The latest detailed that Watson masturbated and ejaculated on the plaintiff without her consent. And it’s expected that more could be on the horizon

As more legal troubles surface, a question began to surface around the NFL—could the Browns reverse the trade for Watson? Houston general manager Nick Caserio brushed off the possibility in an interview on SportsRadio 610.

“Any trade—forget about this particular one—any trade that takes place, so there’s a process that you have to go through,” Caserio said. “Teams agree on that and then once you agree on that, it gets submitted to the league. The transaction gets processed and it goes on file with the league. Unless there’s somebody that’s gonna go in there, you know, overnight in a mask and try to get on a computer, and may have a cyberattack like that, I’m not sure anything that can be done there.

“No different than a draft day trade. Even though it kind of happens more in real time. You have an agreement in place, O.K., you contact the league. Or we have a trade, we have an agreement, send the paperwork along, and everybody goes on their merry way. Unless I’m missing something, or unless [you] call [Roger] Goodell and ask him for interpretation and opinion, I would say that whatever trades have happened have happened in the past, and now we’re just focused on training camp and moving forward with the team.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watson also faced potential criminal cases stemming from the allegations. The Harris County grand jury returned nine “no” decisions on nine criminal complaints against Watson. A Harris County prosecutor said that the decision concluded criminal proceedings against him in that county, and Watson was traded shortly afterward. Then, a grand jury in Brazoria County declined to charge Watson on a 10th count on March 24.

Cleveland traded for Watson shortly after the first grand jury proceeding concluded and signed him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million. A clause was built into the contract where Watson would lose only $55,556 for every game he’s suspended this season. 

He has continued to deny the allegations against him. 

It is still unknown whether Watson will face any punishiment this season as the league’s investigation continues. But according to ProFootballTalk, the players association is preparing for an “unprecedented” punishment recommendation for the Browns quarterback. If an unpaid suspension is enacted under the personal conduct policy, ProFootballTalk reports that the NFLPA will “mobilize with an aggressive defense on Watson’s behalf.”

This reportedly includes comparisons to how the NFL has handled the cases of three prominent team owners—the Commanders’ Daniel Snyder, Patriots’ Robert Kraft and Cowboys’ Jerry Jones

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

YOU MAY LIKE

A detail view of New Orleans Saints helmets
NFL

New Orleans Saints Unveil New Helmet for 2022 Season

The NFL approved alternate helmets for teams this year, and the Saints become just the second team to unveil their new designs.

By Madison Williams
Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

OBJ Sends Message Amid Free Agency Speculation

The veteran receiver and Super Bowl LVI champion seems content with taking his time on making a decision.

By Jelani Scott
The FIFA World Cup trophy
Soccer

The Cities, Stadiums That’ll Host the 2026 World Cup in North America

The U.S., Mexico and Canada will be putting on the biggest World Cup yet, with the host sites picked for the 48-team event.

By Brian Straus
Panthers coach Matt Rhule watches practice during minicamp.
NFL

Matt Rhule Says Sam Darnold Would Start If Team Played Today

The Panthers coach said Darnold has gotten “a lot better.”

By Joseph Salvador
The 2026 World Cup will take place in the USA, Mexico and Canada
Soccer

FIFA Unveils 2026 World Cup Host Cities in North America

Where will the 2026 World Cup be taking place? Find out as FIFA picks the cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

By Avi Creditor
budweiser
NFL

Report: Anheuser-Busch Won’t Renew Exclusive Deal for Super Bowl Ads

The beer industry titan has been the big game’s sole alcohol advertiser since 1989.

By Nick Selbe
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland.
Play
NFL

Clowney Admits He’s in Cleveland Only Because of Watson

Two dozen active civil lawsuits have been filed against the QB, each detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

By Madeline Coleman
NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media.
NBA

Adam Silver Will Miss Game 6 of NBA Finals

The NBA reportedly has a backup presenter for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy if the Warriors win Game 6.

By Joseph Salvador