Bills Coach Sean McDermott No Longer Sleeping in His Office

As the Bills head into the 2022 season as one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl, sixth-year coach Sean McDermott brings with him a new perspective: he’s no longer spending the night in his office.

The hard-working McDermott is no stranger to long hours and all-nighters, but he told Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News that he’s placed an added emphasis on his work-life balance now. McDermott said no longer wants to spend so much time away from his family.

“The older I’ve gotten, the more you want to be a good husband, want to be a good father, want to be a good son and brother,” McDermott said. “There’s a balance.”

The Bills wrapped up their minicamp last week and won’t begin training camp until July 23, giving the 48-year-old valuable time to spend with his wife and three children.

“After a few days this week, we’re going to unplug a little bit to get away, speaking of balance, and enjoy a little bit of what life has to offer,” McDermott said last week. “I think that perspective is good. And then we fire back up at the end of July, and we get this thing cranked up all the way here.”

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who was an assistant with the Eagles along with McDermott two decades ago, said he’s appreciated the evolution and maturation from McDermott in this regard.

“That's a sign of growth, compared to a young Sean McDermott,” Frazier said. “He's put a priority on family and spending time with our family, even though we spend a lot of hours here. A lot of hours. But he’s not one of those guys who will sleep at the office anymore, that’s way behind him.”

Quarterback Josh Allen has also taken notice of McDermott’s shifting attitude on maintaining proper balance between football responsibilities and personal lives, and said he and other young players see him as a good example.

“I think every year, he continues to learn new things,” Allen said. “I think the most recent thing he’s learned is you gotta let guys be themselves sometimes. … I think he’s learned that, and he’s set a good example with just how he’s handled his family situation, his life situation. And yeah, he’s a good model for us.”

