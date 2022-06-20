Skip to main content
Kirk Herbstreit Explains Why He Wanted to Cover NFL Games

Amazon’s new Thursday Night Football package debuts this fall, and the coverage will be led by legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and longtime college football commentator Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit, who is calling NFL games on a full-time basis for the first time in his career, will continue with his college football duties for ESPN. Herbstreit has called a handful of NFL games for ESPN in the past, but this is the first time in his career that he will call pro games on a regular basis.

Herbstreit shared why he wanted to call NFL games in an interview with NBC’s Peter King.

“I’m a college football junkie,” Herbstreit said. “Growing up in Ohio, my dad played at Ohio State. He coached with Woody [Hayes] and Bo [Schembechler]. It was kind of in my blood. I’ve always been an NFL fan but I’m very, very passionate about the college game. I’ve always looked at the NFL game as ‘I’m a fan of it.’ Never really was that guy that I have to keep climbing in my career, I have to get to the NFL. I was just never that guy.” 

So what intrigued him to make the move?

“Then ESPN asked me to do a couple games over the last couple years. I was kinda blown away by how much I enjoyed it,” Herbstreit said. “I really enjoyed working with the players, and the coaches. I was kind of taken aback by how receptive they were towards me personally. How forthcoming they were in my production meetings.”

“Really, that’s the part about my job I love the most. It just put me in a very comfortable position as I was doing the broadcast because of being around Ben Roethlisberger and being around the Steelers and the Giants and last year the Chiefs and the Broncos. Feeling the juice of a broadcast. There’s nothing really like that. It just had me thinking, maybe one day that’s maybe something I’ll do. When Amazon approached me about the idea, I was very intrigued.”

Amazon’s exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football begins on September 15, when the Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs.

