Newly retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is joining Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast as a pregame analyst, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

In an interview with Marchand, the 39-year-old admitted that after retirement he expected either to go into coaching or media.

“Amazon jumped out at me,” Fitzpatrick said. “In terms of it is something that’s fresh and new. It just made a lot of sense of what I was trying to get into.”

Amazon has Al Michaels lined up as the play-by-play announcer and Kirk Herbstreit as the lead analyst for game broadcasts. The network also recently announced that cornerback Richard Sherman is joining the team as an analyst. This will be Fitzpatrick’s first media role.

Fitzpatrick’s role responsibilities have not been released, but he will just be working Thursday nights as Amazon will broadcast those weekly games exclusively. This was enticing to the quarterback because this gives him a chance to hang out with his family—his wife and their seven children—on Sundays and actually watch football.

“For me to be able to sit down with my kids and watch some of these games on Sunday,” Fitzpatrick said. “It is something I haven’t had a whole lot of time to do these last 17 years.”

After 17 years in the league, Fitzpatrick announced his retirement on June 2. He only played one game with the Commanders last season due to a hip injury, which ended his season prematurely.

“FitzMagic” played on nine different teams in his NFL career. In 147 career starts (166 total appearances), Fitzpatrick finished his career with 34,990 total passing yards, a 60.7% career completion rate and 223 touchdowns.

Amazon Prime’s first Thursday Night Football game will take place on Sept. 15 in Week 2 to showcase the matchup between the Chiefs and the Chargers.

