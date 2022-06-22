Skip to main content
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey reportedly underwent surgery on his shoulder on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The All-Pro tweeted a statement about his surgery, saying that “ALL IS WELL!”

“God is GREAT! Selfies are my hijas favorite,” Ramsey tweeted.

According to Rapoport, Ramsey played the entire 2021 season with tears in both of his shoulders. 

He is still expected to be ready before the start of the 2022 season, per Rapoport. Last season, the 27-year-old recorded a career-high 77 tackles with 62 being solo, nine tackles for a loss, four interceptions, 16 passes deflected, one forced fumble in 16 games as the Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI. Ramsey played a large role in Los Angeles’s title run, and while a (albeit controversial) long touchdown happened on his watch in the Super Bowl, Ramsey was one of the top defensive players on the loaded Rams squad.

