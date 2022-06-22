Rams Coach Sean McVay Getting His Own Statue at Miami University

Rams coach Sean McVay will be honored with a statue at his alma mater, Miami University in Ohio, following his Super Bowl LVI win from February. The statue is expected to be unveiled sometime next year.

The university has a section outside of its Yager Stadium called the “Cradle of Coaches” due to the various amounts of legendary coaches that went to the school. So far, former Browns and Bengals co-founder and coach Paul Brown and former Miami (Ohio) and Michigan coach Bo Schembechler have statues in the area.

The 36-year-old coach will join Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and former Jets coach Weeb Ewbank as alumni coaches with Super Bowl wins.

“We are in the process of working with Coach McVay on planning for the creation and installation of the statue and hope to celebrate this addition to campus soon,” Miami spokeswoman Jessica Rivinius said, via Michael Clark of the Journal-News.

McVay played for Miami from 2004–07 as a wide receiver for the football team, totaling 39 receptions for 312 yards in his career.

After his graduation in 2008, he went straight to the NFL to work as a Buccaneers offensive assistant. He then worked for Washington from 2010–16 as an offensive assistant, tight ends coach and offensive coordinator. He was hired by the Rams as head coach in 2017 and remains in that position.

