Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Rams Coach Sean McVay Getting His Own Statue at Miami University

Rams coach Sean McVay will be honored with a statue at his alma mater, Miami University in Ohio, following his Super Bowl LVI win from February. The statue is expected to be unveiled sometime next year.

The university has a section outside of its Yager Stadium called the “Cradle of Coaches” due to the various amounts of legendary coaches that went to the school. So far, former Browns and Bengals co-founder and coach Paul Brown and former Miami (Ohio) and Michigan coach Bo Schembechler have statues in the area.

The 36-year-old coach will join Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and former Jets coach Weeb Ewbank as alumni coaches with Super Bowl wins.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We are in the process of working with Coach McVay on planning for the creation and installation of the statue and hope to celebrate this addition to campus soon,” Miami spokeswoman Jessica Rivinius said, via Michael Clark of the Journal-News.

McVay played for Miami from 2004–07 as a wide receiver for the football team, totaling 39 receptions for 312 yards in his career.

After his graduation in 2008, he went straight to the NFL to work as a Buccaneers offensive assistant. He then worked for Washington from 2010–16 as an offensive assistant, tight ends coach and offensive coordinator. He was hired by the Rams as head coach in 2017 and remains in that position.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Ja’Kobe Walter
Play
College Basketball

Top 2023 Guard Ja’Kobe Walter Picks Baylor

Walter chose coach Scott Drew and the Bears over Auburn, Alabama, Texas and Kansas.

By Jason Jordan
Ja’Kobe Walter
Play
College Basketball

Ja'Kobe Walter: This is Why I Chose Baylor

Walter pens an exclusive blog with SI to announce his commitment to the Bears and breaks down his thought process behind the decision.

By Ja'Kobe Walter
Bottas, 2022 Canadian GP
Formula1

Bottas Almost Quit F1 in 2018 After Failing to Challenge Hamilton

The Finnish driver tallied 21 podiums that included three wins and six poles in those first two years while the Brit scored 30 podiums (20 wins) and 22 pole positions.

By Madeline Coleman
Pistons forward Jerami Grant points to the sky in a game vs. Boston.
NBA

Pistons Trade Grant to Blazers for First-Round Pick, per Report

Grant has one year and $21 million left on his contract.

By Daniel Chavkin
Tony Siragusa on the sidelines for a Broncos game broadcasted on Fox.
Play
NFL

Ravens Release Statements After Death of Former DT Tony Siragusa

The organization mourned the loss of the 2000 Super Bowl champion.

By Daniel Chavkin
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) smiles after scoring against the Bulls during the first half at United Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

KD Reacts to 2007 Clip of Colin Cowherd’s Draft Opinion

In the clip, Cowherd makes fun of Durant’s bench press and praises Greg Oden.

By Joseph Salvador
Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks (3) bumps helmets with Peyton Graham (20) and Blake Robertson (26) celebrating his three run homer in the first inning against Texas A&M during an NCAA College World Series baseball game.
College

Oklahoma Eliminates Texas A&M From CWS, Advances to Finals

The Sooners will play for their first national championship since 1994.

By Associated Press
Former defensive lineman Tony Siragusa was a veteran of 12 NFL seasons.
Play
NFL

NFL World Pays Tribute to the Late Tony Siragusa

The beloved defensive tackle played in the NFL for 12 years before having a 12-year broadcast career.

By Madison Williams